Jennifer Aniston and problems at home as a child

Jennifer Aniston is in one of the best moments of her life. The actress, who has just turned 51, triumphs on a professional level thanks to the Apple TV + television series'The Morning Show ', for which you received the SAG Award to the best actress of television series. And on a personal level, he recognizes that he lives a moment of tranquility and fulfillment.

But it wasn't always all pink for Jennifer. This is what the actress has confessed in a recent interview made by her friend and partner Sandra Bullock. Aniston has spoken openly about how his childhood when Bullock asked him what allows him to remain optimistic and avoid getting discouraged when things don't work out.

"I think it comes from growing up in a destabilized home, seeing the Adults be nasty each other and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: 'I don't want to do that. I don't want to be like that. I don't want to experience this feeling that I have in my body right now or that anyone with whom I can feel it. ' So I guess I have to thank my parents. You can be angry or be a martyr, or you can say: 'Do you have lemons? Let's make lemonade. "

The parents of Jennifer Aniston they divorced when she was little and both were engaged in the world of interpretation. Jennifer distanced herself from her mother, Nancy Dow, when he wrote the book 'From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir' (1999), in which he talked about the relationship with his daughter. It was in 2005, after the divorce of Jennifer and Brad Pitt, when both reconciled and they gave a new opportunity to their mother and daughter relationship.