Jennifer Aniston and her generous donation to nurse with Coronavirus

Kimball Fairbanks is a licensed nurse after contracting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) from contact with infected patients; She lives in Saint George, Utah (United States), she has two daughters, 4 years and 18 months. Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston showed great heart by donating the nurse $ 10,000 in food as she is unable to visit her family (due to isolation) or cook on her own.

The donation was recently made through the Jimmy Kimmel program, where Jennifer Aniston had the opportunity to speak live with the nurse, who was very grateful for the collaboration received. "We wanted to cheer you up a bit, so I'd like you to meet someone, her name is Jennifer," said the presenter addressing Kimball Fairbanks. "Hello darling, it is a pleasure to meet you," said the actress.

Jennifer Aniston recognized the hard work of Kimball and all the nurses and doctors in the world:

I just have to say God bless you and everyone who is out there doing what you are doing, I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everyone who is putting your health at risk.









Later, the star of the series "Friends" announced that she and the Jimmy Kimmel program would be responsible for the expenses made by Kimball Fairbanks in the face of confinement, including the meals that he had to order at home due to his impossibility of being able to cook. "You will receive a Postmates gift card worth $ 10,000," the actress informed her.

Jennifer Aniston affirmed that the nurse's colleagues will also receive gift cards, so that they can cover the extra expenses, due to the health crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

