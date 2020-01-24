Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt do not understand what is so high ‘hype’ for their reunion

Share it:

Harry Styles has confessed that his first ‘crush’ was Jennifer Aniston.

All the photos of the expected reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the SAG awards.

What have we been waiting for the star reunion between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston for years? Yes. What almost gives us a heart attack with Jennifer's affectionate reaction to Brad's speech at the Golden Globes? Too. That we do not die of miracle love with the photos of both, in an attitude of complicity, at the SAG 2020 Awards? Evidently. However, it seems that the protagonists the time of day (and month) they don't agree with the magnitude of ‘hype’ before said reunion.

We assume that with the ‘hype’ they refer to the beautiful reaction of Courteney Cox to the photos, the billions of headlines of all the media in the world and the comments of hundreds and hundreds of celebrities almost as excited as the rest of mortals.

But guys, as Jamie Lynn Spears said, we think you're not aware that "This is the story we are going to tell your grandchildren" someday.

We had heard about the good and close relationship that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had in recent months. However, no one could expect two wonderful photographers to capture, by chance, this unique moment.

And while we fibrillated with emotion in our respective homes, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the protagonists, had very different opinions. In fact, the actor of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ has no NI IDEA of the impact his moment has had with his ex-wife: "I don't know. I live happily in ignorance and I'm going to stay that way."Brad replied when asked if he was aware of the moment he just starred.

In turn, Jennifer Aniston thinks she "has been inordinate," he told Entertainment Tonight. "But what are they going to talk about if not?" .

Well, we still lower the ‘hype’ a little after this reaction 😑.