Jenni Rivera's son reveals shocking coincidence of his mother and Kobe Bryant

The tragic death of the legendary NBA basketball player, Kobe Bryant, reminded the children of the late singer Jenni Rivera the day she died, as both stars died due to air accidents.

However, this seems not to be the only coincidence of celebrities, because, in a recent publication of Mike, eldest son of the Diva de la Banda, he revealed that his mother made a gift connected to Bryant, news that impacted to his followers.

The last gift my mother gave me were seats to see Kobe Bryant and The Lakers, where I could be at the foot of one of the most inspiring people I have ever seen, "he revealed in a broad message used in the description of the photographs of that day

The time, the weather, the story, the energy in the air is all eerily familiar. I feel like I’m living dec 9th through the eyes of many of you. The last gift my Mom ever gave me were floorseats to see Kobe and the Lakers where I got to be with in feet of one of the most inspiring people I’d ever get to witness. The Rivera’s episode of the mud run, all I can remember was to channel mamba mentality, to never give up and lead my team to the finishline. That episode was one of my proudest moments recording tv. The window sign was one of my proudest moments and projects when learning the skills that keep my daughter fed till this day. I saw you the last time you played my Clippers at home. I remember your last game ever, this city was electric. Thank you for the memories and the lessons, for what your example has done for Los Angeles, the game and for young men with young daughters. Hard Work, Determination and Passion. #MambaMentality # 24ever A shared post from @ mighk_rivera on 26 Jan, 2020 at 4:06 PST





The weather, the weather, the history, the energy in the air is disturbingly familiar to me. I feel that I am living on December 9 through the eyes of many of you, "he added in reference to his mother's accident in 2012.

In addition to the former basketball player, his 13-year-old daughter, Giana Marie, and seven others died last Sunday, January 26, after the helicopter in which they traveled to the Mamba Sports Academy crashed in Calabasas, California.

Faced with the tragic and unfortunate accident, last Tuesday, Chiquis Rivera, Jenni's eldest daughter, regretted the departure of Kobe and her daughter, and said that the whole event reminded him of that fateful day on which his mother and his companions died on a plane crash