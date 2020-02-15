Jenni Rivera unpublished PHOTO comes to light before she dies

Seven years after Jenni Rivera's lucrative anniversary, his youngest son, Juan Ángel López, better known as Johnny, wanted to pay tribute to the ‘Diva de la Banda’ and remembered her in a very nostalgic way.

Through his Instagram account, the son of the Diva de la Banda shared the last image he took of the famous before he lost his life.

On the postcard we see Jenni cooking her children's favorite dish: egg with potatoes. According to Johnny, it was after midnight when the “Unforgettable” interpreter prepared the family dinner.

Hours later, and very early in the morning, Jenni set off on her private plane to Colima.

What his family never imagined was that this would be the last dinner that the famous would share with them.

Momma Duke making me and Vanessa eggs and a baked potato at on Dec 7th at exactly 12:11 am. She left home the next morning very early to Colima for her penultimate show. This is my final memory of her ”.

Translation: “Mom made me and Vanessa eggs with potatoes. It was December 7, exactly 12:11 am. She left the house the next morning very early, bound for Colima for her penultimate show. This is my last memory of her. ”

In the Sunday Formula program, journalist Flor Rubio commented on the sad news that 7 years after Jenni Rivera died.

