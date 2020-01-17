Jenni Rivera and the strange appearance in her grave that nobody explains (video)

Share it:

7 years after Jenni Rivera's departure, La Diva de la Banda, her loyal fans keep visiting her grave, which is located in the All Souls Pantheon, in Long Beach, California, where she was born.

However, a person who visited the pantheon, but not precisely to visit The Great Lady, said he was going to visit the grave of a friend who had recently died in the aforementioned pantheon and said he lived an inexplicable, mysterious and Curious when passing through Jenni's grave.

The man, who decided to keep his anonymity, said for the Al Extremo program that to reach his friend's grave he passed, without knowing, through the tomb of Jenni Rivera, where he observed many butterflies, a fact that caused him curiosity and discovered that It was the tomb of La Diva de la Banda.

Jenni Rivera, as photographed for Jewels Borrowed in August 2011. Jenni’s makeup is done by the late, Jacob Yebale, Jenni’s friend and companion in death. Her hair is handled by close friend, Vanessa Sanchez. Jewelry for the shoot is provided by close friend and jeweler, Elena Jimenez. The first single from Jenni's twelfth studio double-album was 'Basta Ya' written by Marco Antonio Solís and was released on August 29th 2011. The song peaked at number fourteen on the US Billboard Hot Latin Songs Chart and at number six on the US Billboard Regional Mexican Songs chart. In Mexico, the song reached number one on numerous Monitor Latino charts and number three on the Billboard Mexican AirPlay chart. The song was originally performed by Olga Tañón on her album, Nuevos Senderos in 1996. With Joyas Prestadas, Jenni aimed to interpret songs she loved in the 80s and 90s. "They're borrowed jewels because when I sold CDs at the swap meets, these are the songs I would sell. Every one of these songs has been interpreted by a woman who dared to believe in herself and to sing these songs. These songs, which has been what has influenced my entire career. " Jewels Provided was released on November 21st, 2011 and immediately rose to number one on multiple charts and won numerous awards from 2012-2014. The album even earned Jenni the Oye Award for Album of the Year for Jewels Loans – Band. The double-album would be Jenni’s last major studio album release before she passed the following year in 2012. ￼ #JenniRivera #JoyasPrestadas A shared post by Jenni Rivera (@jennirivera) on Oct 28, 2019 at 3:32 p.m.





At the same time he said that being in front of Jenni's grave said he felt "something indescribable" and believes that Jenni's presence is felt in the All Souls pantheon.









It was in 2012 when Jenni Rivera died after a plane collapsed in which she was accompanied by her work team.

In various interviews, Jenni Rivera said she liked butterflies as she said she always compared her life with the metamorphosis of a butterfly, because repeatedly she said she felt like a caterpillar that had to go through many difficulties to become a butterfly.

Mariposa de Barrio was a song that he composed, inspired by his life and that today was the title of his bioserie. In addition to using it as a kind of badge during your presentations, in your wardrobe and others.