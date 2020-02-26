Jenna Ortega talks about fan theories about season 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Spoilers of 'You' below.

It is evident that the second season of 'You' left us with a lot of questions. Are you really going to get out Love and Joe with yours? Who is Joe's new and mysterious neighbor? What will happen to Ellie? While to solve many of them we will have to wait a little while, Jenna Ortega seems to have some very clear ideas about the future of her character and has not hesitated to share them in an interview with Insider, where the actress talked about the odd fan theory that circulates around. One of these says that Ellie could return to kill Joe and Love and get revenge for the murder of her sister Dalila, which does not seem to convince the young woman.

"For me, that doesn't fit the purpose of Ellie's story. Right now she's someone incredibly hurt and they've screwed up a lot, so bringing her back and turning her into a killer like Joe doesn't fulfill her purpose, because she doesn't it's like that and that's not in your heart. "

However, there is another theory that does seem to have conquered Jenna, and is the one that says that Ellie ends up releasing the Forty movie. "I really want Ellie to come out stronger from all this, and I know how much she wants to be a director, I hope she somehow makes that short film or that movie and gets a lot of attention, it would be great.".

While it is not yet known when the third season of 'You' will come to Netflix, if we can be sure of something, it is that it will be full of new mysteries. We will continue to inform.