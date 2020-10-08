Jenna Elfman talks about June’s future

The numerous fans of the AMC series are eager to find out how the story of the protagonists will continue: after the interview with Lennie James of Fear The Walking Dead, we report the new comments by Jenna Elfman, in which she talks about June’s future.

The new season of the zombie show will show us the group of survivors struggling with Virginia and its community, which will force the protagonists to divide once again. Here’s what the interpreter thinks of June in this interview granted to ComicBook.com reporters: “Well I don’t think she will have to face isolation again, this time she has experienced new feelings of love and redemption, from which she will now be separated once again. I think he understood that his purpose will be to help other people, it was what he did even before the apocalypse. That’s what keeps her going, if she helps someone she knows she’s ok. This skill is very important for Virginia”.

He then continues: “June’s acquaintances are very important, but being separated from John is very disturbing, even if she trusts him and is sure that she will be able to cope.“. Recall that the first episode of the new season will air on next 11 October, in the meantime, here is a short teaser trailer dedicated to Fear The Walking Dead 6.