Jenicka López, daughter of Jenni Rivera, is criticized for her way of dressing

February 26, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Jenicka López, daughter of the late singer Jenni Riveera, is heavily criticized on social networks after posting an image of her on Intagram and the one that looks out of an unflattering outfic, many Internet users let her know.

Strong reviews like: "Was it a costume party?" they express to Jenicka, daughter of Jenni Rivera, and also let her know that the look with which she presented herself to a luxury event was simply horrible.

Jenicka López, who is 23 years old, receives teasing in social and social networks for the way she went dressed for the Lo Nuestro Awards, held in recent days in Miami, Florida, United States.

Jenicka opted for an outfit consisting of a black short, a blue jacket and accompanied him with sports sneakers. The negative comments did not wait and let him know that he looks horrible, in addition to looking overweight.

Was it a fancy dress party? "," A lot of money for makeup and clothes, but all Rivera are urged to go to the nutritionist and the gym, not for vanity, for health "," That wardrobe looks like gym clothes "," Nothing that see her wardrobe, okay face and hair, but her clothes… ”, they tell Jenicka on Instagram.

Jenicka has become very popular in social networks, where she already has more than 823 thousand followers and on Instagram she usually posts, for example, beauty tutorials.




And weeks ago it caused a stir also by publishing images of him next to another young woman whose name is Elisa. Many of his followers said he is his current girlfriend.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

