Jelly bean gets intense during quarantine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Aracely Ordaz known as the famous Gummie again broke social networks apparently very pretty in a photo because she took advantage of the quarantine to look somewhat daring achieving her goal, because her fans were speechless at the beauty that was loaded.

Thousands of likes the presenter received in a few minutes because as everyone knows Gomita has a tremendous figure and it is not a secret that the presenter went to cosmetic surgeries to look stunning and although she has been highly criticized she does not care, because she always said that makes her feel good.

"You look beautiful with that cut", "You look beautiful with that cut", "@ gomitaoficial123 you are my platonic love since I send you a thunderous kiss from sabadazo", Gomita wrote her thousands of fans.

Recall that Gomita entered the eye of the hurricane from its beginnings in Sabadazo because it had an enmity with the conductors Laura G and Cecilia Galliano, who made life impossible for the young woman, because she supposedly captured the attention of the entire public and more when she operated .

But the real controversy began when Cecilia Galliano lost her engagement ring in the middle of the program, so they blamed Gomita's brother, Lapizito, causing tremendous controversy which ended in dimes and diretes.

It may interest you

Miguel Bosé and his alarming message in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic

Erika Buenfil and Vadhir Derbez make a tremendous duet at Tik Tok

Lizbeth Rodríguez, for lack of work, resorts to teaching more in photos