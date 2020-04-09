 Jeffrey Wright and his approach to being Commissioner Gordon in The Batman

Share it:

Yesterday we received some statements from the director Matt Reeves where he spoke of the previous Batman movies and some ideas of his approach to the film were intuited. "The Batman". However, we are still not very clear on some issues. The same happens with the actors, who at the moment are very reserved when talking about their respective characters.

The last one who was asked is the actor Jeffrey Wright, who plays Jim Gordon, better known as Commissioner Gordon although he may not be a commissioner yet when we see him in the movie. He was first asked what his version of James Gordon is like compared to all the other incarnations we've already seen of this character, but the actor is reluctant to compare.

There have been some really wonderful actors who have played this role. Gary Oldman, whom I first worked with on 'Basquiat', is one of my absolute and very specific inspirations, right from the start, as a young actor. Therefore, I am very happy that I have been asked to play a role that he played, and other great actors, but I do not think a comparison is warranted.

Then he has gone into a little more detail when explaining what makes each interpretation of Batman unique:

The reason is that the wonderful thing about these Batman iterations is that they date back to 1939, and there has been an evolution of these characters from the beginning. The characters and stories have reflected the times and social dynamics in which they were created. When it comes to the movies, the characters, I think, are very specific to Gotham's portrayal. What I do will be very specific to Matt Reeves' vision for Gotham City. And it will reflect what Robert Pattinson's Batman will be. Taking a character out of the set is a forced idea.

Currently, the production of The Batman is completely on hiatus, like all production, until the COVID-19 outbreak passes, but Wright insists that the cast and crew remain committed to the idea of ​​being true to their vision.

We are all working together to create a tone and a language and an energy and a vibration that is specific to our film. That is what we were doing when the alarm sounded that at least we Americans needed to get out of there, in order to go home. That's where we are right now, very much in the middle of things.

