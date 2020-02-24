Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars in 'The Postcard Killings'

Share it:

After making everyone suffer with his role of Negan in 'The Walking Dead', it was time for someone to make Jeffrey Dean Morgan suffer, and watching the trailer of his new project, it seems that he will suffer from the beautiful. Its about thriller 'The Postcard Killings', and in this Morgan must face a sadistic serial killer.

The film is an adaptation of book by James Patterson and Liza Marklund of the same title, and in this "Morgan plays the New York police detective Jacob Kanon, whose world falls apart when he learns that his daughter and son-in-law have been brutally murdered in London. Once there, the man tries to find out who is responsible for this, finding out that similar crimes have been reported throughout Europe, a card being sent to a local journalist after each murder, fighting against time, bureaucracy and his own pain, Jacob will do whatever it takes to stop the murders and find justice for your little girl. "

Danis Tanovic ('In no man's land') has been in charge of directing the film, whose cast they complete Famke Janssen, Cush Jumbo, Joachim Król, Steven Mackintosh, Joachim Król, Eva Röse, Lukas Loughran, Steven Mackintosh, Dylan Devonald Smith, Sallie Harmsen and Denis O'Hare. 'The Postcard Killings' will be released in the United States on March 13, 2020, with no release date in our country.