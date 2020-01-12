Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt end after 5 years of relationship

Share it:

The famous youtuber, influencer, businessman and fashion guru Jeffree Star confirmed the rumors that his fans were beginning to believe this morning and announced that he ended his long five-year relationship with Nathan Schwandt, through a video he posted on his official YouTube channel .

Rumors had circulated on the Internet for several months that the famous would have ended his relationship with his now ex-boyfriend but he had not spoken on the subject, it was until today when he decided to break the silence and through a video give his version of the separation.

A few weeks ago that Nathan and I are no longer together and I don't even know where to start. There is no easy way to say this, but we separate. I have used a lot of this time of silence to just try to heal myself, we are both in a state of shock, I am devastated, I am so sad and the love of my life is no longer with me … "Jeffree revealed in the video.

The famous makeup entrepreneur stressed that Nathan is the love of his life and will always continue to be, however, both have been going through many difficult things during the last year and although it is very difficult for both of them that situation, they decided to end the relationship.

He also added that although they will stop being a couple, they will continue to be very good friends, which is why he assures that he will be able to visit him at his mansion whenever he wants and also visit the dogs they shared for years, without any problem.

In addition, the famous decided to close mouths when talking about the comments that say that Nathan was only with him for his money, and said that he has never been like that, that he has been the only man who has loved him unconditionally and openly, whom he has never He was sorry for what they would say, nor that they saw him with him.

The influencer spoke for more than 17 minutes in his video about the relationship and the breakup of the two, but at no time revealed the exact reason why they ended up, although what is clear is that it was a painful break, but okay mutual.

Given these statements by Star, social networks began to go crazy to create theories about the cause of the breakup of the two.

It is worth mentioning that Jeffree Star has become an Internet celebrity, in addition to being the creator of the famous makeup brand Jeffree Star Cosmetics, a great company that has placed itself among the best, standing out among the most famous makeup lines.