Jefferson Farfán complains about the salary cut: "Let them play with everything except my money"

The Peruvian soccer player of the Moscow Lokomotiv, Jefferson Farfán, He regretted the 40% pay cut that the Russian club's staff has accepted while soccer is suspended due to the COVID-19 health emergency.

'Let them play with everything except my' candle '(money)', Farfán said in an acid tone while making a public transmission through Instagram in which he spoke with Roberto Guizasola, his former partner in Alianza Lima and in the Peruvian team.

From his home in Moscow, 'La Foquita' said that he found out about his salary reduction through a letter informing him of the '40% discount'.

'They sent me a paper in Russian, I didn't understand anything … I tore it up. They wanted to shit me'said the Peruvian striker before Guizasola's laughter.

"I take even the 'teacher' (coach) off my shirt," added Farfán, whose salary at the Lokomotiv in Moscow is around 1.5 million dollars a year.

The Moscow club announced the cut in its staff salary through a statement from its captain, Croatian Vedran Corluka, who explained that the footballers made the decision in solidarity with the rest of the entity's workers.

'The coronavirus pandemic has hit the family way of life and the economy of all countries. We have always been respectful to Lokomotiv employees who are concerned about us, and now we must support them, 'said Corluka.

'Soccer, like the rest of the sport, has stopped and players from the rest of the world are going to reduce their salaries during the recess of tournaments. Our team considers this step to be very necessaryadded the Croatian.

The cut in salaries at the Lokomotiv will continue until the Russian league can be resumed, something currently scheduled for May 31; after it was suspended in mid-March with eight days to go.

Lokomotiv is in second place, although it is difficult to reach the leader, Zenit of Saint Petersburg, who is the leader, with a nine point advantage.