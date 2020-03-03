 Jeff Wadlow explains what his proposal for X-Force was

Share it:

The future of X-Force in the cinema is still in an uncertain state, as is the case with Deadpool movies. It seems more than likely that the project ends up taking shape, the question is when. It is different if the project will arrive in the same way as Drew Goddard thought about it, which linked with the project in 2017 to write and direct it.

Years before this proposal, which is what would be currently on the table, Jeff Wadlow, director of "Kick-Ass 2", I was in charge of another attempt at a movie dedicated to the X-Force. It was the year 2013, and as Wadlow explained a few years ago, his proposal placed Cable in the foreground, directing a paramilitary group and with a view to becoming a movie trilogy, but the movie "Deadpool" He truncated his proposal.

During a promotional interview of “Fantasy Island”, Wadlow provided new details on what his plans for this trilogy were. Wadlow comments again that his first X-Force films would have focused on mutants in the world that did not benefit from Professor X's tutelage, thus presenting Cable as a dark alternative leader. In this words delve deeper into how the final plot of the trilogy would have developed.

What I can share about my proposal for the property (since it is no longer really relevant since Deadpool 2 introduced the Cable, and I wrote X-Force before even Deadpool was released), is that I was asking if the X-Men were trying about mutants that manage to go to private school with Wolverine and Professor X, and have the Blackbird plummeting to pick them up, what about the mutants that have to go to public school? What happens to those who do not have a benefactor taking care of them, and what happens to children who have to manage alone? Then we would have introduced that darker and militant mentor in the form of Cable. I made a three-movie plan that took X-Force out of what it was in the 90s with Rob Liefeld with a group of boys fighting for what they believed, and then in the third movie, the group would have grown and changed and lost and He picked up some new members, and basically became the Rick Remender version of X-Force in the early 2000s. It was a much darker team of murderers and covert operations that had been lost over the course of the three films. These are plans that were never carried out, but I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to have written the script.

Although this did not come to fruition, Wadlow still has great affection for the mutants, and that is why he would be willing to work without hesitation on the mutants when they arrive at UCM. Without hesitation, he sends a director message to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

Kevin Feige, if you're reading this, I'll do anything to work on your version of the X-Men and X-Force. I'm a filmmaker in the 90s comics, so obviously I love them, and it was really a dream come true for me to write X-Force and meet Rob Liefeld. I loved doing it and, of course, would do anything to be part of any new iteration they planned.

