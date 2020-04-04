Entertainment

Jeff Lowe assures that he will not return to a season 2 of 'Tiger King'

April 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Much has been said these days about a possible second part of this bizarre story of the owner of tigers Joe Exotic. It is true that there are voices crying out for the continuation of 'Tiger King', the macabre documentary story about the trafficking of tigers with scams, murders and sects in between. the same Jeff Lowe He joined the debate today noting that he wants fans to watch season 2 of this series that has triumphed in Netflix, although he has assured that he will not be in it.

One of the main controversies of this anti-crime documentary lies in the fact of presenting Joe Exotic as the 'hero' of 'Tiger King' (who is currently in prison, so his actions were obviously not particularly heroic), thus leaving the other two subjects of history in the role of villains, that is, to the owner of the refuge Carole Baskin, already Lowe, the great figure from Las Vegas who kept all the copies of Joe in Oklahoma. As expected, both Baskin and Lowe have spoken out against the way they are portrayed in the series; However, it seems that the latter wants the story to continue, because despite not feeling comfortable with his representation as a swindler, has hung a video somewhat strange where between talking about the coronavirus and calling the workers' revolution applauds at the end the idea that people see a second season, although warning that neither he nor his wife will be part:

