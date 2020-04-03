 Jeff Loveness will write the script for Ant-Man 3

Share it:

The Marvel Studios calendar has been delayed abysmally, but the machinery has not stopped. In the middle of the change of dates, the news that the third Ant-Man movie find its writer.

Jeff Loveness, writer and co-producer of the series Rick and Morty and the program "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", is the chosen one for write the script of this third installment of Ant-Man. Their recruitment appears to have occurred before all delays in coronavirus production occurred.

THR, which offers this news, further confirms what has already been said in the past, that Peyton reed He returns as director for this movie.

The film was scheduled to start filming in January 2021, but we do not know if the change of dates will affect it. The truth is that its premiere was rumored / speculated for February 2022, the date that Marvel Studios had reserved for a film yet to be announced, but that gap has been filled Thor: Love and Thunder and now the earliest available date would be October 2022, so there may be a delay in filming.

