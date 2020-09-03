Jeff Goldblum, declarations of love to The Mandalorian. What’s cooking in the pot?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jeff Goldblum it needs no introduction, it has been captivating audiences for decades, whether it’s very ambitious films like The Fly or more commercial blockbusters like Jurassic Park. Now the actor has publicly expressed his love for The Mandalorian and many wonder what this could mean.

The actor then expressed his desire to return to collaborate with Taika Waititi, director who has already directed him in Thor: Ragnarok revealing that he already has some projects in mind.

“I’m a fan of this series! I’m a fan, of course, of Taika Waititi. I love him, I’ve always done that before I even worked with him, and maybe we’ll do something new together.”, Goldblum revealed recently in The Mandalorian. “We talked about doing something totally new which must remain secret for now, but I would do anything with him, sure. And Disney Plus is a nice group of people to work with. They are a wonderful family, very intelligent and they are very sweet and kind. ”

Given that Waititi is currently developing a new Star Wars movie, fans can’t help but speculate and Goldblum could head to the galaxy far, far away and perhaps become part of the universe created by. George Lucas. Among other things, many will know that the director is also the original voice of IG-11 in The Mandalorian. Goldblum could probably also appear in the series as a voice actor. Furthermore, it is also plausible to think that the actor will return to play the role of the Grand Master in Thor: Love and Thunder. While waiting to find out what will happen, take a look at our review of the first season of The Mandalorian.