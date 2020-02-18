Jeff Bezos has launched a fund to save the planet from Climate Change, will 10 billion dollars be enough?

Share it:

The fight against climate change you fight on multiple levels e Jeff Bezos, Amazon's dad, decided to put his own to fund research and find a solution. So he launched the background against i climate changes, the Bezos Earth Fund$ 10 billion to seek and subsidize ideas and studies to help save the Planet. It will be enough? He is convinced of yes.

Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work with you to amplify knowledge on the topic and also to explore new ways to combat the devastating consequences of climate change for the planet we share. This global initiative aims to finance scientists, activists, NGOs: all efforts can make a real contribution to preserving and protecting nature. We can save the Earth. Collective action is needed from large and small companies, nations, global organizations and even individuals. I will invest $ 10 billion that will be available from this summer. Earth is the only thing we have in common, let's protect it together.

Jeff Bezos' contribution is a huge step forward on an economic level, because it is not obvious that big companies like yours expose themselves so much to climate change, indeed. They are often his biggest cause! And the controversies related to his company, despite the effort of the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in fact, there was no shortage: this was because at the beginning of 2020 some employees of the company had come forward to ask Jeff Bezos to invest in technologies that lowered the emissions levels of the system, Amazon that yes, is one of the most polluting companies of the world.

These Jeff Bezos employees joined together in an association called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (Aecj) to ask Jeff Bezos for more commitment. Will $ 10 billion be enough to start the revolution?

According to some, no: the controversies are in fact linked to Amazon's general plan to reduce emissions to zero (of which theJeff Bezos company it is a healthy carrier: it emits 44.4 million tons per year according to the Climate Watch website) by 2040, a date that is too far in time to really make a difference at this time of emergency climate.

Despite the controversy though, the fund against climate change established by Jeff Bezos it is a winning move that can really change things starting from the bottom: from the ideas of individuals, scientists and associations that actively engage in the field and not just in words.

