Jedi Fallen Order and "endangered" singleplayer games: Stig Asmussen talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the modern gaming industry, is there still space for singleplayer games and experiences to be lived strictly outside of an online context? Here's what Stig Asmussen thinks, the man in charge of the Respawn Entertainment team who shaped the sci-fi adventure Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Speaking from the columns of LA Times on the occasion of the announcement of the new assignment entrusted to his colleague Vince Zampella in EA DICE Los Angeles, Asmussen recalled the works carried out by the authors of Respawn in recent years to retrace the path traced with projects such as Titanfall 2, Apex Legends and obviously, Jedi Fallen Order.

"In 2014, I don't think the issue of action and adventure singleplayer titles had arisen as an endangered game category yet.", begins the director of the last game of Star Wars before adding that "Something happened while we were working on the game. There has been an exponential increase in the gaming experiences of the GaaS genre (Game as a Service, editor's note) where people could play again and again. But we stayed true to our line and continued making the games we wanted to develop. ".

Still on the explosion of GaaS phenomenon (genre in which Apex Legends, the battle royale signed by Respawn themselves, also belongs), Asmussen underlines how "games as a live service have helped to expand the market, but they are not taking away users from the fan base who want to immerse themselves in action and adventure experiences for single player".