Jean's change is an example of the dynamism and quality of The Attack of the Giants

During all the years of serialization, The attack of the Giants has had the merit of having given birth to many characters, many of which are really intriguing and well made. Characters that have grown over time, have evolved, matured, changed times completely, other times remained true to themselves.

Analyzing them a bit, we can say that perhaps very few are those to whom the terrible events that followed in the series do not they affected the character. We know, experiences change us, beautiful or ugly they are, in one world or another our character is forged by the situations that we live and the same happened to the characters of The attack of the Giants, something that is not obvious and not always easy to achieve and which, very often, makes the difference between a level work and a poor work.

Among the various characters Jean it is surely one of the most changed from the beginning of series. Presented a bit as a secondary character, who had not tied too much with the main protagonists, he always remained a little aside even for his shy nature and perhaps a little selfish that led him to think only of himself, over time he had a dizzying evolution. He has become increasingly attached to Eren and companions, becoming an indispensable member of the team, becoming one of the main characters of the whole story.

The changes Jean underwent continue today, during the latest events traced by the manga. For example, what led the guy has to choose from change sides during the last chapters? Because we had seen that when Eren decides to implement his plan using the power of Giant Founder, also convinced by Floch, joins the ranks of the "Jaegeristi", endorsing Eren's ideal of exterminating all those who have no blood Eldiano and that, over the years, have discriminated and enslaved the progeny of Ymir. Well, this until he started to notice the madness that animated this group, madness that, although he agreed with Eren, he certainly could not support.

So when the new one Research Corps, formed by soldiers Marleyiani and Eldiani, presented himself at the door, began to think that all the people he had loved and who over the years had lost, would not have approved of his behavior if he had simply let many innocent people die for a war that did not belong to him. In the last chapter, however, as far as Jean decides to leave the Jeagerists, when told by Annie is Reiner as his friend had actually died Marco, goes into hitting by beating the bearer of the Armored Giant, then move away from the bivouac.

Well, Jean has now chosen which side to take sides, but in light of the latest events it will certainly be interesting to understand how things will evolve for him from here on.

What do you think of Jean? Is he a character you particularly like or not? Let us know below in the comments.

