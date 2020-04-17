JD Pantoja accused of cheating on Kimberly Loaiza with another man

Share it:

A great scandal has been unleashed on social networks in the last hours, as they assure that Juan de Dios Pantoja had cheated on his partner, influencer Kimberly Loaiza, with another man and a former member of Badabun.

According to some Internet users, the also singer would have cheated on his wife, and the mother of his daughter Kima, with Kevin Achutegui, the photographer of the couple and a former member of the Badabun team, where Lizbeth Rodríguez was also.

And although it seemed that it was all about one more rumor, a young woman decided to make this grow even more after sharing screenshots of a conversation between Pantoja and Rodríguez, where the latter accuses him without fear of maintaining a relationship with Achutegui.

UPDATING (In case they delete it)

. Conversation of Lizbeth Rodríguez with Juan de Dios Pantoja.

She looks very sure of what she says and how strong this is KEVIN PANINI pic.twitter.com/C6zB1RSAtr – ℒᗅ ℂ⌾ℳᗅⅅℛⅈᝨᗅ (@LaComadritaOf)

This made many people talk about the subject on social networks, thus making the photographer's name, combined with the last name of Karla Panini, become a trend on Twitter and Internet users questioned the identity of this person.

"Kevin Panini" is a name invented by Internet users, who combined the name Achutegui with that of Karla Panini, who had a secret relationship with the husband of her best friend Karla Luna, both were protagonists of the comic show " The Laundresses ".

After all this scandal, the influencers Kimberly and Juan went out to give their version of the events through social networks and denied these accusations.

According to Kevin, he collaborated hard for a long time next to both, which is why he managed to form a great friendship with Kim and also with Juan.