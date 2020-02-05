Jay-Z and Beyoncé explain why they didn't get up when Demi Lovato sang the national anthem

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last edition of the Super bowl keep talking, and not precisely because of the EXCELLENT part-time that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez carried out (how? You haven't seen it yet? Click here and it flips). The issue that brings the United States and the global internet upside down is another distinct good: why Beyoncé and Jay-Z they didn't get up, unlike the rest of the stadium, when Demi Lovato sang the National anthem during the match? A gesture that has been harshly criticized and initially understood as disrespectful – in America this song has a particularly patriotic and solemn connotation – as well as others ran to affirm that this attitude was due to a political claim, but nothing This is finally true.

This Wednesday the rapper attended a talk at Columbia University and explained openly why both his partner and his daughter and himself did not get up during this exciting time. We summarize: it was all due to an innocent dismissal. These are the words with which he justified this gesture:

“It really was nothing they said… I'm sorry. If I wanted to have made a political statement, I would have done it (…) What happened was that we arrived, we sat down and the ‘show’ was about to begin. My wife was with me and said:: I know what it feels like when you are there ’, so we automatically put ourselves in the role of artists. We asked if the microphone was good, if the sound was too low and we analyzed everything. All the time we were talking about the performance, then Demi came out and we commented on how beautiful she was and how proud we were of her, then my phone rang and I found out about the whole mess. ”

Come on, they never tried to upset the press or attract attention, since everything is summed up in that they were abstracted as professionals in the show and did not realize that the rest was standing. In addition, with them was his daughter Blue Ivy, and as the rapper says, "they would never have put her in that position."

And of political claim nothing: Jay-Z is the co-producer of said sporting event and with only having chosen Shakira, of Colombian nationality, and J-Lo, of Puerto Rican parents, his political opinion against the system of Donald Trump was more than obvious. The Latin point of the ‘show’ passed in advance for its approval.