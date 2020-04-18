Jay de la Cueva leaves Moderatto to go solo

Share it:

CDMX.- Singer Jay de la Cueva announced in an interview for Ventaneando that he will be leaving the band Moderatto – of which he was the leader -, in search of a solo career.

After just over twenty years of experience with rockers, the also composer, confirmed that he has had the idea for a long time, for about a year he has been working on his first album.

I am finishing writing, I am finishing recording and I have several things there, shared the musician.

The also known for his alter ego, Bryan Amadeus, confessed that it was difficult for him to leave the group, because his father suffered "abandonment" by bandmates when he played music in his youth.

There was a people issue there that I had to overcome … I trust in the common welfare, he said.

De a Cueva reported that his new production was recorded in Paris and Texas, in addition, he added that he formed a work team with collaborators from different parts of the world.









The information circulating so far indicates that the band will not disappear. Some Internet users were quick to show their admiration for whoever participated in Microchips and Phobia.

