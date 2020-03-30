Javis become more mature than ever in a series of brilliant Atresplaye

Share it:

See that it had good premieres in March and it turns out that one of the ones I wanted to see the most was, precisely, a Spanish one. The one about 'Veneno', the biopic of an icon of Spanish LGTBI culture made by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, better known as the Javis.

The first episode of 'Veneno' takes us back to 2006, when Amparo (Mariona Terés) accidentally meets La Veneno, whose moment of fame has long since vanished. She quickly tells her best friend, whom we will meet later as Valeria (Lola Rodríguez).

From there we jumped ten years in the past. It is in 1996 when a reporter for 'Tonight we crossed the Mississippi', Faela (Lola Dueñas), he meets a magnetic transsexual prostitute while trying to make a report in Madrid's Parque del Oeste. This will be the germ of the birth of an entire icon.

Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago and Jedet They are responsible for embodying Cristina Ortiz at different stages of her life. In addition, in the series we will find a cast formed by Lola Dueñas, Israel Errejalde, Paca La Piraña, Sophia Lamar, Mercedes León, Elvira Mínguez, Goya Toledo, Ester Espósito, Jordi Vilches and a long etcetera.

The Javis to their own

The Javis, so anchored to Spanish pop culture and the star system castizo, sometimes they forget to open the peephole to others. I do not know to what extent a person who has not lived, or at least known for zappings, the rise and fall of Cristina Ortiz will see the first episode of 'Venom' and will find reasons to want to know the protagonist more.

Which is not that it's an ineffective presentation, I just think it's much more focused on your audience. Both the Javis and La Veneno. There is self-confidence, salt shaker, nostalgia for the "Mississippi" … but it lacks some weight for the topics they want to cover.

Themes that are more reflected in the trailer than in this first episode, which is basically a search. That of Pepe Navarro and his reporter to find the next great character to give them an audience in 1996 and that of the young student who finds out that her idol is in the city.

The search for a reference, in this case a transsexual woman who made a reality visible in her own way. At the end of the episode, Valeria's voiceover tells us more about the importance of the character and the keys they want to explore during the eight episodes of this drama.

A brilliant start to a series that promises

Episodes that we are not entirely sure when we will see or finish seeing, on the other hand. Filming started last December and the state of alarm has affected the production of the series, which should have finished filming this month.

Unknowns aside, what you do see in this inaugural episode of 'Venom' is all an example of the artistic maturity of Los Javis. Much of the interests that we have already seen in 'Paquita Salas' and other works of his when it comes to dealing with a story is present here, but in a darker and even sober way. Sober but still vindicating the festive side and the references to pop culture.

Even with my doubts about the approach (whose correction is intuited in the advance of the series), I think that 'Poison' It can be a point and a part both in the career of its creators and a turning point in the biopic genre in Spain. At the moment, what we have found borders on the outstanding one, with a polyhedral portrait and at street level of the character in a series whose journey promises.