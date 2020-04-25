Javier Tebas: "Whether it is played or not, there will be declines"

Javier Tebas, President of The league, He has dispelled many doubts in a talk with the Association of Executives and Executives of Aragonese companies. He wanted to make it clear that the format of the competition will be maintainedIn other words, the option of avoiding the decreases is not contemplated.

"The most feasible scenario is that of the blocks: first LaLiga, and then Champions and Europa League. As of today, neither LaLiga nor UEFA are considering not finishing the season 19-20 ", Thebes commented, who has also made it clear that "there will be no expansion of leagues, I am sure. LaLiga rules out ending the season with a format different from the current one to speed up deadlines. " In other words, promotions are guaranteed, but also descents and champions are guaranteed.

Regarding the controversy of the tests and the statement of the Racing de Santander: "Racing is free to comment, but lIt would ask for more information before making these releases. There is bad information. I say this to the Racing players and to those who are in teams from the bottom of the Second Division, whether it is played or not played, there will be declines. "

He has also defended protocols established, and points out that they must be strictly adhered to: "All clubs will be governed by the same rules. This is done because we all depend on everyone (…) The standards have to be in a regulated protocol. " In addition, there will be a sanction for those who refuse: "If any club refused to play, with the health authorization in place, they would be penalized for losing their games."

On the subject of soccer fans, he has set a date: "There will be a closed door until December. The logical thing is that there are no crowds. That will affect salary limits and the player sales market. It will be practically non-existent and that will be noticed in the clubs. Many live on the sale of players and that is also going to drop a lot. "