Javier Tebas, re-elected for the third time as President of LaLiga

Javier Thebes has been officially proclaimed President of The league for the next four years. With this mandate, there would be three that would lead the organization after resign on December 2 to the amazement of most clubs in the competition. Thebes decided to run again for election as president before his term of office expired, which expired on October 10, 2020.

This was communicated by LaLiga through a statement on its website:

The Electoral Commission, meeting today, has adopted the following agreements:

1.- After having presented a single candidacy to the Presidency of the National Professional Football League, and being valid, Javier Tebas is definitely proclaimed as President of LaLiga for the period of four years, without the need to hold Extraordinary General Assembly.

2.- The General Secretary of the Electoral Commission must notify the agreement adopted to Javier Tebas and the clubs affiliated with LaLiga.

3.- According to the provisions of the LaLiga Bylaws and once the election of the President has been produced, the Electoral Commission ceases its functions.

Majority in his re-election

As reported by the companions of Diario AS, Javier Tebas returns to office as President of LaLiga with a clear majority among the clubs -34 votes in favor. Among the First Division teams there have been big clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic Club -Besides of Celta Vigo– who do not place their trust in Thebes. In Second, clubs like the Real Zaragoza They also did not vote for his re-election.