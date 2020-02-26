Sports

Javier Herráez: "Madrid has problems, but in the Champions League when the game starts it's a roller"

February 26, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
How does Madrid get to the tie?

If there is a fetish competition, above all, that is the Champions League. Madrid in the Champions League forgets the league and injuries. With Zidane, who has never lost a Champions League, he is a favorite. But in front is the City of Guardiola and can be complicated.

How will you supply Hazard?

There are two theories: that of putting a lot of gamer in the field and that of putting a man of speed – or Bale or Vinicius. In the City they also have gamers and therefore the second one is more likely. Madrid will counter it with speed.

How can it hurt the City?

By the bands, with men like Vinicius, Rodrygo or Gareth Bale. The weakest of Manchester City is the defense.

Will the bad results of the last weeks affect?

Although it is a Champions League game, it influences that Real has won you in the cup and that Celta and Levante have won you in the League. These are problems you didn't have, but then when the game starts, Madrid is a roller team in the Champions League. If it fits, you may have doubts to see how you solve it.

What are the biggest threats of the City?

When they have possession they hurt you, they know how to shoot between the lines. And they have gamers. If we talk about Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Kun Aguero, De Bruyne … the best thing about them is that They have a lot of quality.

