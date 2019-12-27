Javier Gutiérrez, the most wanted man in Spain in T3 of ‘Vergüenza’

Share it:

“In this third season of‘ Shame ’everyone looks for Jesus. A few to support him, but almost all they want is to insult him, hit him, embarrass him. Jesus will finally know what it is to suffer shame in his own flesh, but above all he will have to answer the big question: how far are you willing to go because of shame? ”. This is how directors Álvaro Fernández-Armero and Juan Cavestany define the new chapters of the series starring Javier Gutiérrez and Malena Alterio, which will be available on the platform from next February 14th and that Movistar + already promotes with this poster created by the GOOD agency.

In the six episodes of premiere, in which comedy is mixed with the thriller and even the police genre, Jesús (Javier Gutiérrez) loses the roles with Yusuf (Yannick Nguenkam) in front of all of Spain and, what used to be small blushing inconveniences , they become a stumbling block that place him as the most hated man in the country. Jesus is the national shame and the consequences for him and for Nuria (Malena Alterio) will be unpredictable …

Winner of the Silver Frames, four Feroz awards and that of the Actors' Union, the comedy incorporates María Hervás in this third season as Mayte, Nuria's new co-worker; and Ana Gracia in the skin of Esperanza, Carlos's girlfriend (Miguel Rellán). Vito Sanz (Óscar), Lola Casamayor (Mari Carmen), Enric Benavent (Francisco), Resu Morales (Aurora), Pol López (Francisco), Teresa Cuesta (Vanessa) and Teresa Hurtado de Ory (María) continue in the cast.