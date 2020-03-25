Javier Gutiérrez raises the entertaining new thriller on Netflix

Share it:

Netflix has repeatedly shown an interest in Spanish cinema since the launch of the wonderful '7 years' in October 2016. Titles such as 'Fe de etarras', 'Who would you take to a deserted island?' or 'Seventeen' thus prove it, but it is fair to recognize that none of They achieved a similar success to that of 'Klaus', the film that should have taken home the Oscar for the best animated film in the last installment of these awards.

Just over four months have passed from the premiere of ‘Klaus’ until the arrival of the new Spanish Netflix movie. I mean 'Home', the new behind-the-scenes job of the Pastor brothers in which they bet fully on the thriller that delves into the disturbed mind of a man who has lived better days and that she begins a strange friendship with the man who currently lives in her old house.

The importance of having Javier Gutiérrez

‘Home’ is a film that draws on the talent of Javier Gutiérrez, an actor who has become a benchmark for Spanish cinema thanks to his ability to shine in all kinds of characters. This time it is his turn to show his most murky side to show us how the attitude of a man who has been abandoned by luck and who struggles to get afloat is changing, although the media are not exactly the most honorable.

The first 15 minutes of ‘Home’ seem designed so that feel sorry for him, since it is simply someone who is trying to recover from a bad streak. Gutiérrez knows how to reflect very well everything that the character has to assimilate, that gradual deterioration associated with the fact that all hope for a better future is fading step by step.

All this is well supported by the use of music composed by Lucas Vidal and even by the simple dripping of a poorly closed tap. There they could have perfectly opted for an explosion similar to that of ‘A day of fury’, but soon they are more interested in offering a twisted alternative to titles like ‘Suddenly, a stranger’.

However, here he does not enter into other people's lives for the brave and later become an obvious threat. His Javier is much more intelligent and sibylline and he is quietly making a hole for himself, doing everything in his power to make it seem natural, and it could perfectly seem so if it were so.

It is a progressive transformation, underlined by specific moments such as when they show us something overwhelmed by the messages of successful advertising. It is then when his invasion of the privacy of others takes an irreversible step that will not stop going until the end of the show.

It lacks bad milk

That first half may not be masterful, but it is a more than remarkable way of introducing us to everything the protagonist is going through and what leads him to come into contact with the person who lives in his old apartment. It is as if for him it is a representation of lost success and he feels that it is really him and not his new "friend" who deserves that life of success.

Of course, the Pastor brothers know how to ensure that the facts do not rush and ‘Home’ keep a slow pace in line with the progress of its protagonist. The problem comes in that there are certain resources of the script written by themselves that do not finish working quite well. I am thinking above all of the appearance of a somewhat artificial threat that serves to illustrate the final step to the dark side of the protagonist, but in itself it feels somewhat forced and out of place.

In addition, that gives rise to the ties between the characters of Gutiérrez and a solvent Mario Casas do not develop further when that duality could have given much play by giving a greater dramatic entity to the story. It is as if the Shepherds wanted to bet everything on a card and take it to the end. This allows them to endow ‘Hogar’ with narrative fluidity and rely on a remarkable technical finish, but which lacks that step forward to be more than just a complement.

In this way, the character of Casas is a little blurred and that limits the film in its own way. Something more accomplished is the progressive estrangement of the protagonist from his family and his growing interest towards women in the role of Casas, benefiting in both cases from the naturalness that both Ruth Diaz how Bruna Cusí they print their characters.

In the end, what prevents ‘Hogar’ from going beyond being good entertainment is that it plays at being twisted but he lacks bad milk to offer us something to match the perversion with which the Shepherds want to play, who seem more interested in the proposal having a certain formal elegance than in anything else, and it is Gutiérrez's excellent work that prevents the film from simply ending up in no man's land.

In short

‘Home’ might have been a most exhilarating twisted and playful thriller but it ends up being an entertaining one, with a fluid rhythm and a great job by its protagonist. Not that it is little, but at first it seems that he is planting the seeds of something much better than what this new Spanish Netflix movie ends up giving us.