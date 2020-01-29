Entertainment

Javier Gutiérrez outrages all of Spain in the trailer for ‘Vergüenza’

January 29, 2020
When it seemed that Jesus (Javier Gutierrez) I couldn't screw up anymore… the third season of 'Shame', in which the ridiculous reaches national dimensions. As we can see in the trailer of the third season, which will arrive in Movistar + on February 14, the photographer becomes the most hated man in Spain after a blunder with Yusuf (Yannick Nguenkam), his adopted son, who , unfortunately, it ends up being broadcast throughout the country. From that moment, Jesus begins to suffer harassment of the media, is recognized by the street … His life becomes a real hell, with the inevitable consequences for poor Nuria (Malena Alterio).

Directed by Álvaro Fernández-Armero and Juan Cavestany, the new chapters, which open to new genres such as thriller, will once again feature Vito Sanz, Miguel Rellán, Lola Casamayor, Enric Benavent, Resu Morales, Pol López, Teresa Cuesta and Teresa Hurtado de Ory, to which they join María Hervás and Ana Gracia.

In addition, we will also see Leticia Sabater, the presenter Mariló Montero, the pianist James Rhodes and Edgar Vicedo, player of the Movistar Students.

