Javier Gutiérrez and Mario Casas start filming the new Netflix movie

Javier Muñoz, a successful advertising executive, has been unemployed for a year and has to leave the apartment where he lives with his family. One day, he discovers that he still has a set of keys to his old house and begins to spy on the young couple who now lives there. Gradually, it will infiltrate the lives of the new owners to recover the life they have lost …
This is the disturbing argument of 'Home', new original Netflix movie whose filming took place in Barcelona and that will arrive on the platform next March 25th. Javier Gutierrez plays the protagonist and accompany him Mario Casas (‘Mauthausen’s photographer’), Bruna Cusí (‘Summer 1993’), Ruth Diaz ('Afternoon for anger'), David Verdaguer ('10,000 km '), Vicky Luengo (' The laws of thermodynamics'), David Selvas ('Cell 211'), Raül Ferré and Ernesto Collado ('The Kingdom') .
“‘ Hogar ’is a project that we have been dreaming of for years, a provocative thriller that explores some of our favorite themes: desire, ambition and madness that is hidden under the placid surface of everyday life”, explain the directors. “Javier Muñoz, our protagonist, is the broken mirror in which the most materialistic aspirations of contemporary society are reflected in a distorted and monstrous way. It is an honor that Javier, Mario, Bruna and Ruth have decided to join this adventure and that Netflix and Nostromo Pictures bet on our most personal and daring proposal. ”
. (tagsToTranslate) mario casas (t) mario casas and blanca suarez (t) mario casa peli (t) mario movie houses (t) mario casa instagram (t) mario casa brothers (t) mario casas and his brothers (t) mario houses with his girlfriend (t) mario casa hormiguero (t) mario houses age (t) mario casa blanca suárez (t) mario casa lobo (t) mario casa maria valverde (t) mario casa y maria valverde (t) mario casa heidi sierra (t) mario ramon houses houses (t) mario houses 2017 (t) mario houses height (t) mario houses wikipedia (t) mario houses 2018 (t) mario houses stature (t) mario family houses (t) mario houses y Blanca (t) Mario Casas Berta (T) Mario Houses Filmography (T) Mario Houses Couple (T) Mario Houses Tattoos (T) Mario Houses and Berta (T) Mario Houses Last Movie (T) Mario Houses Slim (T) Mario Houses series (t) mario houses toro (t) mario houses and oscar houses (t) mario houses 3msc (t) mario houses biography (t) mario houses parents (t) mario houses his parents (t) mario houses on motorcycle (t) mario houses setback (t) mario houses where he lives (t) mario casas and clara lake (t) mario casas lo s men of paco (t) mario houses photos (t) mario houses new movie (t) mario houses twitter (t) mario houses the ship (t) mario houses men of paco (t) mario houses current girlfriend (t) mario houses three meters above the sky (t) mario houses news (t) mario houses movies 2017 (t) mario casas and jose coronado (t) mario palm trees in the snow (t) mario houses and (t) mario houses now (t) mario houses weight (t) mario houses representative (t) mario houses I want you (t) mario casa blanca (t) mario bald houses (t) mario houses how tall (t) mario houses body (t) mario houses diet ( t) mario houses goya (t) mario houses images (t) mario houses la mula (t) mario houses torrelodones (t) mario houses before and after (t) mario houses where (t) mario houses brain drain (t) ) mario houses death (t) mario houses sierra (t) mario houses three times you (t) mario houses date of birth (t) mario houses berta vázquez (t) mario houses how old (t) mario houses are currently ( t) mario houses studios (t) mario houses gif (t) mario houses group 7 (t) mario c asas h (t) mario houses news (t) mario houses new movie (t) mario houses small (t) mario houses has children (t) mario houses barcelona (t) mario houses the witches of zugarramurdi (t) mario houses 2010 ( t) mario child houses (t) mario houses where nacio (t) mario strong houses (t) mario galician houses (t) mario handsome houses (t) mario hache houses (t) mario houses today (t) mario houses ismael ( t) mario houses latest news (t) mario houses book (t) mario houses gym (t) mario houses 2012 (t) mario houses 2018 age (t) mario houses 3 meters above the sky full movie (t) mario houses 3 times you (t) mario houses 33 miners (t) mario houses 3msc full movie (t) mario houses 7 (t) mario houses 3 meters above the sky (t) mario houses the ship chapter 1 (t) mario houses gym (t ) Mario Houses Group 7 Full Movie (T) Mario Houses Games (T) Mario Houses His Girlfriend (T) Mario Houses Ulises (T) Mario Houses Latest Photos (T) Mario Houses Personal Life (T) Mario Houses Sentimental Life (T) mario casas web (t) mario casas wikipedia Spanish (t) mario casas workout (t) ma rio casas world (t) javier gutierrez (t) javier gutierrez son (t) javier gutierrez couple (t) javier gutierrez Altura (t) javier gutierrez and his wife (t) javier gutierrez los serrano (t) javier gutierrez stature (t) javier gutierrez woman (t) javier gutierrez instagram (t) javier gutierrez girlfriend (t) javier gutierrez and his son (t) javier gutierrez ines enciso (t) javier gutierrez son syndrome down (t) javier gutierrez goya (t) javier gutierrez family (t) javier gutierrez and his partner (t) javier gutierrez aguila roja (t) javier gutierrez adriana paz (t) javier gutierrez theater (t) javier gutierrez how tall (t) javier gutierrez puebla (t) javier gutierrez garcia (t ) javier gutierrez facebook (t) javier gutierrez the minimal island (t) javier gutiérrez biography (t) javier gutierrez tve (t) javier gutierrez goya 2018 (t) javier gutierrez nogales (t) javier gutierrez movies (t) javier gutierrez garcia neurologist (t) javier gutierrez santamaria (t) javier gutierrez private life (t) javier gutierrez 2018 (t) javier gutierrez actor stature (t) javier gu tierrez bonilla (t) javier gutierrez gonzalez (t) javier gutierrez goya 2015 (t) javier gutierrez gutierrez (t) javier gutierrez hernandez (t) javier gutierrez linkedin (t) javier gutierrez lopez (t) javier gutierrez lozano (t) javier gutierrez moreno (t) javier gutierrez ophthalmologist (t) javier gutierrez ornelas (t) javier gutierrez orthopedist (t) javier gutierrez palace (t) javier gutierrez rodriguez (t) javier gutierrez rubio (t) javier gutierrez sanchez (t) javier gutierrez telefonica ( t) javier gutierrez has children (t) javier gutierrez valls (t) javier gutierrez wing tsun (t) javier gutierrez orthopedist top (t) home (t) netflix (t) bruna cusí (t) ruth diaz (t) david verdaguer ( t) vicky luengo
Add Comment