Javier Gutiérrez and Mario Casas start filming the new Netflix movie

Javier Muñoz, a successful advertising executive, has been unemployed for a year and has to leave the apartment where he lives with his family. One day, he discovers that he still has a set of keys to his old house and begins to spy on the young couple who now lives there. Gradually, it will infiltrate the lives of the new owners to recover the life they have lost …

This is the disturbing argument of 'Home', new original Netflix movie whose filming took place in Barcelona and that will arrive on the platform next March 25th. Javier Gutierrez plays the protagonist and accompany him Mario Casas (‘Mauthausen’s photographer’), Bruna Cusí (‘Summer 1993’), Ruth Diaz ('Afternoon for anger'), David Verdaguer ('10,000 km '), Vicky Luengo (' The laws of thermodynamics'), David Selvas ('Cell 211'), Raül Ferré and Ernesto Collado ('The Kingdom') .

Netflix

“‘ Hogar ’is a project that we have been dreaming of for years, a provocative thriller that explores some of our favorite themes: desire, ambition and madness that is hidden under the placid surface of everyday life”, explain the directors. “Javier Muñoz, our protagonist, is the broken mirror in which the most materialistic aspirations of contemporary society are reflected in a distorted and monstrous way. It is an honor that Javier, Mario, Bruna and Ruth have decided to join this adventure and that Netflix and Nostromo Pictures bet on our most personal and daring proposal. ”