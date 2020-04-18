Javier Alatorre receives strong criticism for comment on Hugo López-Gatell

Share it:

Javier Alatorre has caused great controversy after comments he made during yesterday's broadcast of the newscast he hosts on Televisión Azteca, where he assured that the figures released daily by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of Health, Hugo López-Gatell , "have already become irrelevant".

"As every night, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell led the conference on the numbers of infections and deaths by COVID-19 in Mexico, but his figures and his lectures have already become irrelevant, moreover, we tell him with all his words, no longer pay attention to Hugo López-Gatell, "said Javier Alatorre, adding that several governors from various states of the Mexican Republic have denied the figures of the Undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of Health.

As every night, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell led the conference on the # Covid_19 in Mexico. But his numbers and lectures have already become irrelevant. What's more, we tell him with all his words, no longer pay attention to Hugo López-Gatell. pic.twitter.com/09Zjcyw4Gu – Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias)

April 18, 2020





On Twitter Javier Alatorre became a trending topic; Users of this social network have criticized both the journalist and the television station where he works. "Yesterday Javier Alatorre and TV Azteca lost what little credibility they had left."

What Javier Alatorre did last night is the equivalent of throwing chlorine at the nurses, getting the doctors out of the taxi. What they did on TV Azteca is miserable, mean and very dangerous.

"The episode of Javier Alatorre on TV Azteca will go down in history as one of the most regrettable in Mexican journalism, it should be used in journalism schools to show students what not to do," are some of the comments on Twitter. .

Yesterday with @Javier_Alatorre it is the irrefutable proof that the big television stations do not have friends. It is a mirage to believe that they can be allies of a progressive government. As already happened in Brazil, at the first change they can become coup leaders. – Hernán Gómez Bruera (@HernanGomezB)

April 18, 2020





I publicly challenge that @Javier_Alatorre be present at the technical conference of the Doctor @HLGatell, and with data, statistics and information, demonstrate that the actions of the health authorities are false and inconsequential.

Or to go to the garbage dump of history. TvAzteca. – Junne (@Miriam_Junne)

April 18, 2020



Javier Alatorre is nothing more than a puppet of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, let us not judge so harshly the faithful employee who obeys the orders to the letter of his employer. Let us highlight here the greed of Mr. Salinas and the little empathy he has for the people of Mexico. – Sol Arriaga V. (@SolArriagaV)

April 18, 2020



When you are Javier Alatorre, you work in #tvazteca your employer owes several billions of taxes and is angry because AMLO says "no, no forgiveness here, here you pay" and orders you to do the most irresponsible and negligent in an epidemic, something never seen before pic.twitter.com/7HEar3CcIY – TUMBAPUERCOSS® (@Tumbapuercoss)

April 18, 2020



There are people who justify @AztecaNoticias and @Javier_Alatorre saying that they are right and that the government is making up the situation, even if they were right that does not justify calling for ignoring MEDICAL RECOMMENDATIONS, when the health system collapses there it will be blaming others. – JojoSimpson (@ JojoSimpson12)

April 18, 2020





So far Hugo López-Gatell has not commented on what Javier Alatorre said.

Users on social networks have also called for a boycott against Televisión Azteca:

Not that I expected much from @Javier_Alatorre, but in one night he became a criminal worse than Chumel, Loret or López Dóriga. Calling to disobey the health authority in the midst of a global health emergency warrants legal action.#BoycotAtvAzteca – Javier (@jav_hurtado)

April 18, 2020





