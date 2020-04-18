TV Shows

Javier Alatorre receives strong criticism for comment on Hugo López-Gatell

April 18, 2020
Edie Perez
Javier Alatorre has caused great controversy after comments he made during yesterday's broadcast of the newscast he hosts on Televisión Azteca, where he assured that the figures released daily by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of Health, Hugo López-Gatell , "have already become irrelevant".

"As every night, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell led the conference on the numbers of infections and deaths by COVID-19 in Mexico, but his figures and his lectures have already become irrelevant, moreover, we tell him with all his words, no longer pay attention to Hugo López-Gatell, "said Javier Alatorre, adding that several governors from various states of the Mexican Republic have denied the figures of the Undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of Health.



On Twitter Javier Alatorre became a trending topic; Users of this social network have criticized both the journalist and the television station where he works. "Yesterday Javier Alatorre and TV Azteca lost what little credibility they had left."

What Javier Alatorre did last night is the equivalent of throwing chlorine at the nurses, getting the doctors out of the taxi. What they did on TV Azteca is miserable, mean and very dangerous.

"The episode of Javier Alatorre on TV Azteca will go down in history as one of the most regrettable in Mexican journalism, it should be used in journalism schools to show students what not to do," are some of the comments on Twitter. .

So far Hugo López-Gatell has not commented on what Javier Alatorre said.

Users on social networks have also called for a boycott against Televisión Azteca:



