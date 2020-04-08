Javier Aguirre: "We live in a bubble, there are people who live daily and that hurts"

Share it:

Javier Aguirre has been passed this Wednesday by the microphones of 'Day by day' to tell Angels Barceló how he is living the confinement with his wife in his apartment in Madrid.

"I have given more interviews these five days than in the last five years. Now i can't say i can't"the Mexican joked. As always, Angels began by asking what routine he was interrupting at that time to attend Cadena SER:" A routine according to a person of my 61 years old, some stretching for the back. "

He is in good running of the bulls: "Thanks to Silvia, my wife, we carry more than forty years together. We have already been confined in Japan, Egypt or Abu Dhabi. We read and play cards. We drink tequila. I confess that we did something that we had never done before, like cutting each other's hair off. "

To take advantage of the hours: "I read books and listen to music with my wife. I never thought that you could accumulate so many books in a lifetime! I don't do a lot of things related to my profession, although I do watch games and talk to my fitness coach on a daily basis. "

Your children, in Mexico

His main concern right now is family. "I am somewhat worried because I have two children in Mexico, and the cursed virus has not yet arrived there. And the other was very smart, he is twenty-three years old, and when he saw that Silvia and I started with a cold, he went with his girlfriend to Huelva and so, skillfully, he is with her. "The distance has helped him to discover new applications and use technology," We speak for 'house party' and see each other. And now is when you say I love you or I miss you. And when you have him here, you just tell him, brush your teeth or comb your hair. "

We carry a month without League and you can live without it, but "Soccer ceases to be a mere sport to go further. Someone said that it is the most important of the least important. There are older people who like soccer because it is an outlet, we also like go to museums, but football is in the idiosyncrasy of Spanish. "

I don't care if it's played or not

With the break, he has relativized everything and has had time to reflect. Right now, he does not think about his future, despite the fact that his team is playing relegation and he ends his contract on June 30: "I do not care if the League is played or not and I do not give a 'peanut' if I they extend the contract beyond June 30. I lost my parents and I was not there, I was in Mexico or Abu Dhabi, I missed my sisters' weddings and my sister died too and I was not there. They make up for missing these events. "

Regarding how the confinement and the impossibility of going to train and walk the street, the Mexican coach assures that "We are privileged, we live in a bubble, I am confined, yes. But in a huge apartment in Madrid and I have many things to do and spaces and such and And there are people who have two children, or three or four in a small space and with little or little chance of filling the pantry. There are supermarkets, but where do they get the pasta? I have three or four cards with the I can pay and I don't worry. Or I go to the bank and make a transfer. And there are people who really live up to date, here and in my country. And that hurts me a lot and it hurts. "

Aguirre has commented on the debut of Ricky Rubio in La ventana with Carles Francino and Pacojó and he has praised their desire to help, because "Ricky is a socially committed guy, there are worse ones who only know how to play basketball and nothing else."

About his squad, he knows that "they are training with the physical trainer every day even in double sessions. It is complicated. I think 90% are being disciplined." Angels has emphasized that he be careful in case his players visit the fridge often and Aguirre has confessed one of his secrets during confinement. And it is that "it is necessary to see how the consumption of beer, coffee, chocolate and chips. I now have my routine. After the applause at eight, a beer for Silvia, a beer for me, and little letters. It is gaining me seven to five. And in the Trivial, two to one for me. "

And yes after all this situation, he realizes that one is doing very well without soccer, "it is that one is doing wonderfully without soccer. sabbatical in Paris after making cash in Abu Dhabi and that is priceless. "

The test for Aguirre

To finish, Angels Barceló has not played Trivial with him but he has done a small test on progress that must be confined to oblivion or must remain part of the show.

Before the numbers on the shirts gave clues to where he played on the field, in favor of a player being able to wear number 77? Not at all, the numbers from one to eleven is great.