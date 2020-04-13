Javi Moyano: "We had to protect all the people behind us and their families"

Share it:

Valladolid captain, Javi Moyano, highlighted on Monday the 'step forward' given by the players when their payrolls were lowered a 17 percent to protect the rest of the club's workers, and values ​​the entity's decision do not resort to a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE).

As explained, through the entity's website, the players are not on the sidelines of everything that is happening. The club needed the celaboration of the template and it was time to step forward as fans have done so many times for us and to protect the rest of the workers.

'There are many people behind, with their families, and within the staff it has always been aware that all those people, who work in the shadows, they had to be protected. The best way to do this was to reach an agreement with the club, in order to avoid an ERTE, 'he said.

Moyano has acknowledged that, in an extreme situation like the one in which the country is living, it is difficult for him to "talk" about football and to resume group training and, in this sense, he has shown his solidarity with the deceased and their families: "It is too high a number to talk about other things," he stresses.

But on the horizon is the possibility that the competition will resume and, obviously, the players cannot stay with their arms crossed.

'We want finish the competition because it would be the most fair thing, but we are clear that it cannot be at any price. As long as people continue dying, as long as there is a real risk that some of us may become infected, we cannot contemplate that possibility, nor should we morally, 'he warned.

In this sense, he specified that 'football moves many people and the government is surely aware of all this and, until they see the situation fully controlled, they will not put at risk the life of no citizen '.

Moyano has assured that, after a month of confinement, it is time to "re-think" so that everyone fulfills the mission entrusted, because "now the good weather is coming, and more desire to be related with everyone, but there is still a way to go and we must keep us home '.

The Valladolid captain has admitted that the fact of having to train individually and with few means, without knowing when the competition will return, is somewhat up hillBut "you have to be mentally strong and take another step forward," he concluded.