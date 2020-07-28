Jason Statham, in the actor's future there is still the friend Guy Ritchie

Share it:

The action-thriller will air on Paramount Network tonight at 9.10pm Chaos, with protagonists Jason Statham and Wesley Snipes; Statham himself will soon be reunited with his friend Guy Ritchie for a new project. The director is the same who made him his feature film debut in 1998 with Lock & Stock – Crazy crazy.

Although a few months have passed since the release (albeit troubled) of The Gentlemen, the latest film by Guy Ritchie, the British director already has another low-budget project in the pipeline – compared to Aladdin's live-action Disney remake with Will Smith – and this will reunite him after so many years with his friend Jason Statham, who himself launched to the cinema in 1998 with his directorial debut. Statham (Hobbs & Shaw) and Ritchie will soon get to work on their new collaboration together, the third after Lock & Stock – Crazy crazy is Snatch – The tear, the latter dating back to 2000.

The film titled Cash Truck is described as an action thriller with the theme of revenge at the center: the story will follow the character H (Statham), a cold and mysterious type who works at a truck and truck company, responsible for moving hundreds of thousands of dollars to Los Angeles every week. Moving within a suspenseful and carefully constructed narrative structure, the film jumps through various narrative lines and the perspective of various characters involved for a highly stimulating experience. The cast also includes Scott Eastwood and Josh Hartnett.

The filming of Cash Truck They started last November and lasted until earlier this year, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit Hollywood. The release date has been set for January 15, 2021. The film is a remake of the 2004 French original Le Convoyeur, of which Miramax has acquired exploitation rights.