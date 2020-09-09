Jason Statham, here are 5 curiosities about the Joker star – Wild Card

Share it:

This evening on Mediaset 20 it airs Joker – Wild Card, 2015 film directed by Simon West, starring Jason Statham, the famous British actor, expert in martial arts, now a real star of action films.

Few people know that before embarking on a career in film, Statham was a professional diver and that for 12 years he was even part of the English national team. The statuesque physique built with years of hard training then allowed him to work like model for a well-known brand of jeans.

The entry into the world of Hollywood happened in a completely random way, in fact Guy Ritchie saw him walking on the street and, being the well-known director looking for a common type, he subjected him to an audition. He then hired him for Snatch and from there Statham’s career has never stopped.

The actor who also took part in Fast and Furious, never uses doubles. Most of the high-tension sequences are shot by him who has a great passion for the world of stunt. Jason trains very hard to be able to do this and has also very often criticized his colleagues who abuse the work of stuntmen without paying them any respect.

During the production of The Expendables 3 he almost lost his life driving a heavy vehicle. A brake malfunction caused him to fall into the water and he was in serious danger of drowning.

Finally ironically, no one could ever imagine that Statham had to repeat for well three times the driving test before obtaining the driving license.