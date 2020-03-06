Jason Statham abandons the movie he had with Kevin Hart

Share it:

If a month ago we confirmed the union of Jason Statham and Kevin Hart on the big screen as protagonists in the new action comedy 'The Man From Toronto', now we have to retract. And it is that Statham has announced that it leaves the project a few weeks after starting production.

Apparently the reason for the dispute is due to creative differences in the tone of the tape, because Statham would be looking for an R-rated tape while Sony prefers to bet on a more "familiar" environment since the premiere is scheduled on a date very close to Thanksgiving.

We were supposed to be the actor we saw last year in 'Hobbs & Shaw', the spin-off of 'Fast & Furious' was going to get into the skin of assassin most deadly in the world, known as "The Toronto Man", in this film directed by Patrick Hughes Your adventure partner would be Teddy, the biggest disaster in New York, embodied by Hart. And a confusion in an Airbnb would force them to form a peculiar equipment to save yourself. However, with this novelty that comes a month before the start of filming, we do not know how it will affect the development of 'The man from Toronto', whose premiere was scheduled for next November 20. Will you find the study soon substitute? Supposedly, as Deadline indicates, Sony is already looking for a new actor for the role.