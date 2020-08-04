Jason Momoa turns years: Lenny Kravitz's surprising greetings

Share it:

Aquaman's interpreter, who recently landed on Fortnite, has a deep bond with Lenny Kravitz, and the latter has decided to wish him publicly on Instagram.

Well, to tell the truth what they have in common would divide most people, since Lisa Bonet, Momoa's current partner, was Kravitz's wife from 1987 to 1993. No grudge, however. The two men consider themselves brothers and theirs is a perfect example of modern family, in spite of jealousy.

"Best wishes. A family. A love"writes the singer on Instagram, posting a photo in which he appears together with the now 41-year-old actor. It is not the first time that the two have shown their affection, since it is no mystery that the two families are very close. Lisa Bonet, actress famous for her films and for her role in the sitcom The Robinsons, had a daughter together with Lenny Kravitz (yes, right there Zoe Kravitz who will be Catwoman in The Batman), and together with Momoa she gave birth to two children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa (fantastic name, by the way).

Momoa and Kravitz therefore meet frequently, being linked by their affections, and they decided to become fraternal friends. It doesn't happen often, but who knows their example may not inspire other people too.

