Jason Momoa signs for Netflix for 'Little Nemo'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Little Nemo may be little known as far as comic book history is concerned, a forgotten hero, but he is undoubtedly one of the greatest travelers of the twentieth century. 'Little Nemo in Slumberland'is the masterpiece of Winsor McCay (1869-1934). Published in the form of weekly vignettes at the beginning of the 20th century, Nemo traveled from his bed to the dreamland (Slumberland) when he slept, and that dreamlike kingdom was full of picturesque companions, elaborate architecture, psychedelic surroundings and exciting adventures. Nemo's cartoons were a reference for artists such as Robert Crumb or Federico Fellini, especially thanks to its innovative narrative and compositional techniques, and its extraordinary architectural details.

At the end of the 80s an adaptation took place in anime, with Chris Columbus signing the script and Moebius as responsible for the story, and marked a whole generation of children. And now Netflix prepares an adaptation in real action to pay homage to Winsor McCay's imagination but take some small creative licenses, since now the protagonist will be a girl named Nema.

The film will feature Jason Momoa giving voice to Flip, the inseparable companion of Nema, who is described as a huge creature that is half human-half beast, and with a lot of hair and sharp and curved fangs. The character will be created by CGI. In the director's chair will be Francis Lawrence, responsible for the saga of 'The Hunger Games' or 'Red Sparrow', and Netflix will be the main producer of the project.