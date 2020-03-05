Jason Momoa is imagined as Kraven in a Spider-Man art

Share it:

Among the numerous spinoffs that Sony is taking forward – to take advantage of every drop of essence of the Spider-Man license they still hold – is the one of Kraven the hunter.

To date, we know practically nothing about this film and that lack of information also includes the absence of the main actor, director or any other detail that can give us ideas for what to expect from the project.

To get the imagination going, we often have the artistic works of BossLogic, an illustrator with a certain fixation for action movies and more specifically for superheroes. He is good at imagining big Hollywood names in the role of several heroes and villains and that is what he has done with Kraven and Jason Momoa.

There is no denying that Aquaman gives the profile more than enough to hang the skins and launch to hunt down the most elusive beast in New York, the Spider-Man. The actor does not feel bad about the aesthetics of this ruthless hunter.

We have had Kraven in video games and animated series after he was born in the comics, but we have not yet had the opportunity to see him embodied by a flesh and blood actor in a real-action feature film.

The villains of whose films we know a lot more are Morbius and Venom, the first being incarnated by a Jared Leto who did not come out very well from his last work in this genre playing Joker in The Justice League and the second by a Tom Hardy that swept at the box office and that is rolling a sequel that every time looks better.