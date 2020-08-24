Jason Momoa, fans furious at the star’s absence from the DC FanDome

Share it:

The DC FanDome was certainly one of the most anticipated events of the last period and, among great revelations and extraordinary announcements, there was certainly no lack of discontent.

Although the first official trailer of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released yesterday evening and important news on Aquaman 2 were revealed, many could not help but notice an exceptional absence among the various events.

We are talking about Jason Momoa, the beloved performer of Arthur Curry, who always knows how to get the audience’s attention. Despite the presence of many DC-related actors, including Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ezra Miller (Flash), the lack of the unforgettable Khal Drogo made a notable contribution.

For this reason, the people of the web protested on social networks, literally flooding Twitter with messages that you can see below, to ask for further explanations on the absence of Momoa. We must emphasize that, the actor did not attend not only the panel dedicated to Snyder Cut but, also and above all, to the panel dedicated to the highly anticipated sequel di Aquaman which should arrive in cinemas in December 2022.

Some users limited themselves to reporting this notable absence, while others asked for explanations about it. The actor among the most appreciated by the public is in fact one of the most important representatives of the DCEU and some think that its exclusion may hide something more complex. As revealed during the event dedicated to the Protector of the oceans, the second film will certainly be more serious than the first and will have a greater horror sensitivity. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.