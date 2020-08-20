Jason Momoa becomes a sensational Kraven the Hunter for Spider-Man 3!

Share it:

The hype for Spider-Man 3 from the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to rise, and these days it has intensified after the latest rumors about the arrival of Kraven the Hunter as the main villain of the film with Tom Holland.

In recent days the name of Joe Manganiello has been brought up with an amazing fan-art that imagined him in the role of the famous and ruthless hunter of Marvel Comics, but now the artist Jackson Caspersz has relaunched with an incredible image that focuses attention on Jason Momoa.

Furthermore, for those not aware of it, a nice curiosity: the name of Jason Momoa has always been compared to that of Kraven the Hunter, and it is interesting to note that years ago, during a promotional interview for Spider-Man: Homecoming, first chapter of the saga, it was Tom Holland himself who nominated him for the role"Kraven is one of my favorite Marvel villains," Holland said at the time. "I've always wanted to see Jason Momoa in his shoes, but now he's at DC. I always thought he'd be great for that role. "

We remember that Spider-Man 3 will arrive in December 2021 and will once again be directed by Jon Watts, with filming expected to begin after the summer when Tom Holland completes those for another highly anticipated Sony film, the video game adaptation. Uncharted. Recently there has also been talk of the official title of Spider-Man 3, but apparently the rumored Homesick subtitle would have been denied.