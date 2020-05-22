Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage together again: after GOT you go hunting for vampires

Share it:

When fighting for as long, I count the undead as it did Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones it can be difficult to put down your weapons, and in fact in your next film we will see him grappling with a tight vampire hunt … But how will he do if it will be Jason Momoa who has the protruding canines?

In Good, Bad & Undead Dinklage will play the brave Van Helsing, one of the most famous and ruthless vampire hunters in history. At least in theory.

The protagonist will decide to team up with the vampire played by Momoa, who has made the vow not to kill any more human beings, to hunt down the killers of the night.

Just like in the more classic fantasy adventures, the two will travel from village to village for hunt down and kill all vampires that they will meet, obviously behind the good compensation of the poor and unfortunate peasants: pity that soon they will have to deal with legions of fearsome monsters of all kinds in search of revenge.

Good, Bad & Undead was born from the minds of Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, horror writers Freddy vs. Jason, which would seem to be on a somewhat interesting project, despite the tones of the fantastic adventures of Dinklage and Momoa would not seem to be completely clear yet.

There will certainly be a mysterious and dark component, but how far will writers and actors go?

Currently Momoa is also busy on the set of Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious Dune and both, probably, have recently toasted the first anniversary of the end of Game of Thrones.