 Jason Kilar is the new CEO of the WarnerMedia conglomerate

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday afternoon, the new appointment they made at Warner Bros, or rather at the AT&T conglomerate of companies, became official. In order to comply with that launch of HBO Max for the month of May, which we remember the other day, they assured that it was going ahead despite the coronavirus, the group of companies has placed John Stankey as the new CEO of WarnerMedia, being he responsible for supervise the launch of the streaming platform.

Whoever was a co-founder of Hulu and an Amazon executive, Jason Kilar will be at the forefront of WarnerMedia, which is what was previously called Time Warner, but which was renamed after the purchase of AT&T. In other words, under this company are all the entertainment subsidiaries, that is, the companies that are part of it: New Line Cinema, Time Inc, The CW, Warner Bros, Warner Bros. Animation, HBO, DC Comics, Cartoon Network Studios and Castle Rock Entertainment.

We are facing a position directly related to the future of DC, although it must also be said that it is quite above what is decided, for example, at a creative level of DC Comics movies. In fact, Kilar is currently placed above all in front of the HBO Max project.

This position was previously held by John Stankey, who has not been fired. On the contrary, it occupies a higher position within the hierarchy of the company, and in fact Kilar will work under Stankey's orders.

Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skills to take WarnerMedia into the future. His expertise in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect match for WarnerMedia, and I'm excited to have him lead the next chapter in WarnerMedia's historic success, ”Stankey said in a statement. “Our team led by Bob Greenblatt, Ann Sarnoff, Gerhard Zeiler and Jeff Zucker have done an amazing job establishing our brands as leaders in the hearts and minds of consumers. Adding Jason to the talented WarnerMedia family by launching HBO Max in May gives us the right management team to strategically position our portfolio of leading brands, world-class talent and rich library of intellectual property for future growth.

In association with this world-class team, I am excited for the opportunity to lean into the future at WarnerMedia, ”adds Kilar himself. Well-told stories have always mattered, and are even more important at this difficult time for the world. It will be a privilege to invent, create and serve with so many talented people. May 1 cannot come soon enough.

HBO Max still slated to launch in May despite the virus outbreak, new WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar tells @JBoorstin on @CNBC – Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 1, 2020

Via information | (Deadline