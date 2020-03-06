Jason Blum talks about the remake of 'Young and Witches'

Share it:

Jason Blum is a name that all horror lovers should know. He not only founded Blumhouse, but with his company he has given us titles such as 'Let Me Out', 'Paranormal Activity' and the most recent 'Halloween Night' and 'The Invisible Man'. In addition, Blum launched a new version of the 1990s 'Young and Witches' hit, last year, about which he has just spoken with Geek Den, ensuring that the pitch to sell the film made by its director, Zoe Lister-Jones, was so great that she could not say no.

"It was one of the best pitches I've heard, I could see the whole movie in a 20-minute pitch, which was amazing. It's very weird that it happened. It hit every box with what we were looking for, which is the same as we look in 'Halloween night' and 'The Invisible Man' ", explains Blum. "It's something that seems novel, that seems different, that makes it exciting, but also remains 'Young and Witches'".

As much as we have increased the hype With these statements, the producer also assured that "I haven't seen her yet: filming is over, but Lister-Jones has been editing it for six weeks."but what yes you can assure is to be happy with the tone of the movie, which describes how "Very contemporary and fun. It's not super political, but it has something to say, but that's the second, because it's a fun movie."

To judge it ourselves we will still have to wait, because the movie has no release date, although we hope to enjoy it at the end of the year. East remake from 'Young and Bruges' is starring Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna.