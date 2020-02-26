Entertainment

Jason Blum guarantees that 'Insidious 5' has NOT been filmed

February 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Not long ago we said it, and it is that Patrick Wilson would be willing to do 'Insidious 5' if the star of the franchise, Lin Shaye, Go back to the saga. Since then, we have not heard anything about it, but just before meeting with Jason Blum last week we saw how in IMDb there is a tab on a tape called 'Insidious: The Dark Kingdom' ('Insidious: The Dark Realm'), supposedly 2020 tape that should be released in October of this year. The best thing is that it would have been directed by … James Wan! Faced with this madness, and having Blum in front of us to talk about 'The Invisible Man', we don't hesitate to ask him.

"No, we haven't done it yet. We'd like to do it, we hope to do it, but we haven't shot it yet."

Insidous

Blumhouse

So blunt Blum denied these rumors, knocking down the information on this website, confirming the following synopsis for the film: "A demonic entity tries to unleash chaos in the world of the living." So, the good news for fans of the saga is that the creator of Blumhouse intends and hopes to do this fifth part, so we should not lose hope. For now we will settle for seeing its protagonist, Patrick Wilson, in the third installment of the other mythical saga of his career, 'Warren 3 File', where he will resume his classic role of paranormal investigator Ed Warren with the director of 'La Llorona', Michael Chaves, and with his eternal companion of adventures, Vera Farminga, who will once again give life to Lorraine Warren.


