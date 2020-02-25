Entertainment

Jason Blum and his favorite Spanish horror film director

February 24, 2020
Maybe Jason Blum Be one of the most important current horror film producers. Recall that thanks to him we have among us successes such as 'Paranormal Activity', 'Let Me Out', 'Halloween Night' or the most recent 'Fantasy Island', but this does not mean that this does not also have its idols in mind . On the occasion of the premiere of his latest production, 'The invisible man', we have met him and the director of the film, Leigh whannell, and they have told us who they are Your favorite Spanish gender directors.


Blum seems clear, and he doesn't hesitate to name Paco Plaza Just ask. The Valencian director, who currently rolls his return to terror with 'La Abuela', seems to have conquered the American producer with tapes like 'Veronica'. And although we assume that Whannell also admire Plaza, if you have to stay with a national filmmaker that is Alejandro Amenábar, whose first films admits to worship, feeling special admiration for 'The Others', a film that he does not think he has received all the love he deserves.

Borja B. Leaves

And now that 'Thesis' is going to be series adapted in the United States, Whannell should try to enter the project as a director, we leave it there. If you want to know that another national filmmaker has Blum among his horror favorites, do not hesitate to hit the play to check it out. ‘The invisible man’Is starring Elisabeth Moss and will premiere on February 28 in cinemas throughout Spain.

