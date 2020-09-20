Jason Bateman awarded by mistake

2020 was very special, and we know it well, and to keep up with the times, even the Emmys had to reinvent themselves with virtual awards. Incredible but true, they managed to make a terrible mistake, despite a particularly subdued edition.

In the past hour in fact Jason Bateman was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series section but, it was a glaring mistake because after the break it was revealed that the award should actually have gone to Ron Cephas Jones for his role as William Hill in This Is Us.

In short, an incredible gaffe like that of the 2017 Oscars, when La La Land by Damien Chazelle was awarded as best film instead of Moonlight by Berry Jenkins and during the blatant celebrations of the cast, Warren Beatty e Faye Dunaway they had to admit the glaring mistake with much embarrassment. Fortunately Jason Bateman, unlike Emma Stone and his companions, was not present in the room, and no one had the opportunity to see his reaction to that “We apologize for the inconvenience. The wrong winner has been announced. We are correcting.”.

Meanwhile, Ron Cephas Jones celebrated his second Emmy with his daughter Jasmine who in turn won an award for #FreeRayshawn. For the first time in Emmy history a father and daughter were honored by the Television Academy in the same edition. A Jason Bateman, excluded for the guest role in The Ousider, is still competing in the leading actor category for Ozark.

In the meantime, if you’re curious, check out the rest of the awards from these 2020 Emmys.