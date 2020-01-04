Entertainment

Jaskier's song becomes a popular success

January 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
To get an idea, one of the last major musical releases in a series was the one that forms the final scene of the first season of 'Euphoria'. Almost half a year later, the 'All For Us' by Labrinth and Zendaya has almost 40 million views on Spotify and 6.5 million views on its official YouTube video. It is an important scene, with an impressive choreography, a complete song and led by one of the most popular and followed stars in the world.

'Toss a coin to the witcher' It's just a little song of just over a dozen lines, which Jaskier (Joey Batey) composes in 'The Witcher' to try to make Henry Cavill's character more sympathetic to the rest of the world. It seems that he achieves his goal, from the initial unknown sorcerer, Geralt is becoming as feared as respected White Wolf. Without more official release than the music without lyrics of the Celestial Aeon Project, there are more and more numerous who cannot get the rhythm of this little song from the bard out of their heads. So are the successes, mysterious. While waiting for an official Netflix video clip on YouTube or a Spotify release that is not a cover, the theme can now be enjoyed on SoundCloud, or downloaded to play on Beat Saber.

However, waiting for a standard release, it is the fans who continue to echo the song, creating numerous videos (some hours long) and various covers that accumulate thousands, and even millions, of YouTube views.

Of course, we admit that in Spanish and other languages ​​it is much less catchy.

Who was going to tell us that 'Toss a coin to the witcher' was going to be the success of Christmas … The entire first season of 'The Witcher' is now available on Netflix.

